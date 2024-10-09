All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 9 October 2024, 11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
Andrej Plenković and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Croatia on Wednesday to take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit hosted by the city of Dubrovnik.

Source: N1 citing sources in the Croatian government, European Pravda reports

Details: The summit in Dubrovnik will be the third in this format – the first was held in Athens in August 2022, and the second in Tirana in February 2024.

Advertisement:

The purpose of the meeting in Dubrovnik is to demonstrate the solidarity and support of the countries of Southeastern Europe for Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian aggression for two and a half years.

A source in the Croatian government has said that Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković are expected to be joined by high-ranking officials from 12 Balkan countries, including three heads of state, five prime ministers and four foreign ministers.

In particular, the summit will be attended by Presidents Nataša Pirc Musar of Slovenia, Jakov Milatović of Montenegro and Vjosha Osmani of Kosovo, as well as Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece, Dimitar Glavchev of Bulgaria, Edi Rama of Albania, Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia and Borjana Kristo of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Advertisement:

Türkiye, Serbia, Romania and Moldova will be represented by their foreign ministers. The summit will also be attended by European Commission Vice President Dubravka Šuica and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

The summit participants are expected to adopt a joint declaration, the text of which is still being discussed, but it will be in line with the declarations of the two previous summits.

Key points of the declaration include strong condemnation of Russian aggression, support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, including the temporary-occupied Crimean peninsula, support for Zelenskyy's Peace Plan, calls for investigations into war crimes in Ukraine, support for Ukraine's aspirations for EU and NATO membership, and support for the country's energy security and post-war reconstruction.

On the sidelines of the conference in Dubrovnik, Plenković and Zelenskyy are expected to sign a cooperation agreement between Croatia and Ukraine that will officially document existing cooperation between the two countries, including humanitarian aid, demining, and war crimes investigations.

The sources said the agreement will ensure that Croatia’s assistance to Ukraine will be provided on a long-term basis.

In September, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced another package of military aid to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyCroatia
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions
Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: