Croatian PM announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 September 2024, 18:09
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. Photo: Plenković on Twitter (X)

During his visit to Kyiv on 11 September, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced an additional military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Croatian Prime Minister for his personal involvement in the fourth summit of the international Crimean Platform, as well as the opening of the Memorial to the Victims of the Crimean Tatar Genocide.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also acknowledged Croatia's assistance in combating Russian aggression and expressed gratitude for the 11th package of military aid announced during the visit.

Neither the Ukrainian nor Croatian parties have revealed the contents of this assistance package.

Zelenskyy and Plenković addressed Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, assistance for Ukrainian refugees in Croatia, and cooperating on demining and energy infrastructure recovery.

In August, Ukraine and Croatia explored ways to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.

Last year, it was reported that Kyiv had received Croatian Mi-8 helicopters.

