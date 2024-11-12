All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Finnish capital to forcibly seize city's largest arena from Russian owners – Reuters

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 12 November 2024, 14:46
Finnish capital to forcibly seize city's largest arena from Russian owners – Reuters
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The city of Helsinki is initiating a compulsory purchase of the largest sports arena in the Finnish capital from its Russian owners, who have been sanctioned.

Source: Reuters

Details: In 2023, Helsinki announced that Russian-Finnish businessmen Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberg, who control the company that owns the arena, would face expropriation if they did not voluntarily sell the property.

Advertisement:

The Helsinki Arena, a large concert venue and hockey arena, has been closed since 2022 due to sanctions imposed on Russian investors following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that year.

The extension of the expropriation was reportedly necessary to stop the building from deteriorating and to prevent Finland's reputation from being damaged by its inability to cater for major international events.

In 2023, the Helsinki authorities estimated that hotels, restaurants and other businesses lost up to US$425.24 million in revenue per year while the arena was idle.

Advertisement:

All of Timchenko's assets in the EU have been frozen, and Rothenberg is subject to US sanctions imposed on his father Boris, uncle Arkady and their families for their close ties to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Background: The Helsinki District Court granted a motion filed by Naftogaz of Ukraine and five other companies of the Naftogaz Group and seized certain assets owned by Russia in Finland.  

Support UP or become our patron!

FinlandRussiasanctions
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Finland
Finnish foreign minister stands against "Finlandisation" of Ukraine – Reuters
Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine
Finland arrests Russian property, including beach for Russian diplomats – media
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: