Albanian and Greek ambassadors begin their mission in Ukraine

New ambassadors of Egypt, Japan, Albania and Greece in Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Albania and Greece, which marked the start of their diplomatic missions in Ukraine on 12 November.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During his meeting with the Greek Ambassador, Pantelis Alexandros Dimitrakopoulos, Zelenskyy highlighted the high level of bilateral relations, expressed gratitude for defence support and outlined Ukraine's key needs in military assistance.

Quote: "We have very good relations between our countries. Cooperation between our nations is very important to us. I know that your colleagues visited Odesa with an initiative for restoration. Perhaps Greece can join other countries and take one of the regions under its patronage."

Details: In his conversation with the Albanian Ambassador, Ernal Filo, the President discussed opening of the Albanian embassy in Ukraine, calling it a testament to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

Zelenskyy also thanked the government and people of Albania for their ongoing support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and stressed the importance of signing a bilateral security agreement as soon as possible.

Additionally, new ambassadors from Japan, Masashi Nakagome, and Egypt, Barakat Ali Elleiti, have commenced their missions in Ukraine.

Background:

In August, Zelenskyy received the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors from four EU member countries – Belgium, Slovakia, Italy and the Netherlands.

In October, the Ukrainian leader accepted the credentials from the ambassadors of five European countries: Ireland, Iceland, Lithuania, Finland and Montenegro.

