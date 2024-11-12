All Sections
Ukraine reintroduces scheduled power outages, currently limited to businesses only

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzTuesday, 12 November 2024, 23:07
Ukraine reintroduces scheduled power outages, currently limited to businesses only
High voltage power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

Due to a shortage in power capacity, several oblasts in Ukraine are introducing power limitation schedules for businesses.

Source: Press service of Prykarpattiaoblenergo, one of Ukraine’s regional electricity distributors

Details: Power limitation schedules outline a list of major consumers in the oblast, specifying the capacity levels to which these enterprises must reduce their consumption.

These restrictions will apply to businesses in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn oblasts starting on 13 November, in five phases, and will be scheduled from 07:00 to 20:00.

The restrictions are being implemented due to damage to critical infrastructure by Russian forces and decreasing temperatures.

According to sources from Ekonomichna Pravda, similar limitations will be introduced in other oblasts across the country.

