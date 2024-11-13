All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian attack damages infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 13 November 2024, 06:37
Russian attack damages infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia at around 01:00 on the night of 12-13 November.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported a guided aerial bomb that the Russians directed on Zaporizhzhia. 

Advertisement:

According to Fedorov, infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhiamissile strikeZaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian analytical project DeepState reports no activity indicating major offensive on Zaporizhzhia
Russians launch airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 21 casualties, including children – video, photos
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: