Russian attack damages infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia

The Russians launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia at around 01:00 on the night of 12-13 November.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported a guided aerial bomb that the Russians directed on Zaporizhzhia.

According to Fedorov, infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

