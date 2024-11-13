Russian attack damages infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 06:37
The Russians launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia at around 01:00 on the night of 12-13 November.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: The Air Force reported a guided aerial bomb that the Russians directed on Zaporizhzhia.
Advertisement:
According to Fedorov, infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Support UP or become our patron!