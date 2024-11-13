All Sections
US Secretary of State assures NATO Secretary General of strengthened support for Kyiv in coming months

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 13 November 2024, 13:19
US Secretary of State assures NATO Secretary General of strengthened support for Kyiv in coming months
Antony Blinken. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured NATO on Wednesday, 13 November, that the administration of current President Joe Biden will strengthen support for Ukraine in the coming months and will aim to reinforce the alliance during this time.

Source: European Pravda, citing Blinken during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

During a meeting with Rutte in Brussels, Blinken warned that any deployment of North Korean troops to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine would trigger a "firm response". 

He also highlighted that, after their discussion at NATO headquarters, they focused on the steps the Alliance must take to bolster its defence industry.

Blinken reaffirmed that the outgoing Biden administration would "continue to shore up everything we are doing for Ukraine". 

Quote: "President Biden fully intends to drive through the tape and use every day to continue to do what we’ve done over the last four years, which is strengthening this alliance," Blinken said.

Later, Blinken is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to the US Department of State's schedule.

Background:

  • Earlier, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder reported that the US has delivered 83% of the promised munitions, 67% of the pledged air defence systems, and 60% of the firepower since Congress approved additional funding for Ukraine in April 2024.
  • In addition, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh reaffirmed the US's commitment to continuing military support for Ukraine through the end of President Joe Biden's current term. 
  • She noted that both presidential aid packages and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) will remain active until the administration concludes its tenure.

aid for Ukraine
