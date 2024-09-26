US chief diplomat comments on Putin's latest nuclear threats

All Sections
Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 September 2024, 19:29
Antony Blinken. Photo: Getty Images

In an interview with American media, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear threats, veiled in his words about changing the conditions for the use of atomic weapons, "totally irresponsible".

Source: European Pravda; US Department of State

Quote: "Look, it’s totally irresponsible, and I think many in the world have spoken clearly about that when he’s been rattling the nuclear sabre, including China in the past.

So I would just say especially to do that now while the world’s gathered in New York, including talking about the need for more disarmament, nonproliferation, I think that’s going to play very badly around the world."

Background:

  • On 25 September, Putin said that Russia would expand the conditions under which it is ready to use nuclear weapons.
  • Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský believes that Putin's statement is intended to intimidate Ukraine's allies, and he emphasised that these threats should not be yielded to.
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that the de facto Russian leader had said nothing new and that he understands that he will be "damned" if he takes the step of using nuclear weapons.

