All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia deploys 7,000 North Korean soldiers to areas bordering Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 10:42
Russia deploys 7,000 North Korean soldiers to areas bordering Ukraine
Soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

In the last week of October, Russia deployed more than 7,000 North Korean soldiers to areas bordering Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian intelligence noted that the North Korean troops were moved using at least 28 military transport aircraft.

Advertisement:

It is known that Moscow armed the DPRK troops with, among other things, 60mm mortars, AK-12 assault rifles, PK machine guns, Dragunov and Chukavin sniper rifles, Feniks anti-tank missile systems and anti-tank grenade launchers.

They also received a number of night vision devices, thermal imagers, collimator sights and binoculars.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reiterated that the DPRK troops, which Russia decided to engage in the war against Ukraine, are being trained on five training grounds in Russia’s Far East.

Advertisement:

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would launch a preventive strike on thousands of North Korean troops, but it needs long-range weapons for that purpose.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaNorth Koreawar
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Russia
Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack with 24 UAVs overnight
Ukraine intensifies information and psychological operation against North Korean soldiers – Voice of America
We could strike preventively at DPRK soldiers if we had such opportunity, Zelenskyy says – video
RECENT NEWS
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
17:55
Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles
17:28
Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister
16:52
Senior Trump advisor says Zelenskyy must present "realistic vision for peace", claims "Crimea is gone"
16:20
Polish PM to meet with EU and NATO leaders to discuss war in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: