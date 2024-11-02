Russia deploys 7,000 North Korean soldiers to areas bordering Ukraine

In the last week of October, Russia deployed more than 7,000 North Korean soldiers to areas bordering Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian intelligence noted that the North Korean troops were moved using at least 28 military transport aircraft.

It is known that Moscow armed the DPRK troops with, among other things, 60mm mortars, AK-12 assault rifles, PK machine guns, Dragunov and Chukavin sniper rifles, Feniks anti-tank missile systems and anti-tank grenade launchers.

They also received a number of night vision devices, thermal imagers, collimator sights and binoculars.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reiterated that the DPRK troops, which Russia decided to engage in the war against Ukraine, are being trained on five training grounds in Russia’s Far East.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would launch a preventive strike on thousands of North Korean troops, but it needs long-range weapons for that purpose.

