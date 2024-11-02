All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Moldovan police conduct more searches related to voter bribery by Kremlin-aligned party – video

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 2 November 2024, 18:30
Moldovan police conduct more searches related to voter bribery by Kremlin-aligned party – video
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Moldovan police have conducted further searches tied to the Șor party and the Victorie electoral bloc in an investigation into suspected voter bribery funded by Russia.

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Moldova's General Inspectorate of Police reported that police and prosecutors had carried out searches in Chișinău and Rîșcani as part of multiple criminal investigations into vote-buying and unlawful party financing.

Advertisement:

The police stated that the searches once again revealed that members of pro-Russian politician Ilan Shor's network and the Victorie bloc were recruiting Moldovan citizens, offering money in exchange for votes "against one of the candidates".

During the searches, police confiscated various items, including smartphones belonging to the suspects. These devices contained the application of Russian Promsvyazbank, used by participants in the scheme to receive funds, as well as labour contracts with the Russian organisation Eurasia and substantial amounts of money.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the Moldovan police noted that over US$24 million had been transferred from Russia to Moldova before the presidential election and the EU referendum and that fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor was behind it.

Background

  • On 3 November, Moldova will conduct the second round of presidential elections, featuring incumbent President Maia Sandu and pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo. Postal voting for this round has already concluded.
  • In the first round of voting, Maia Sandu secured 42.37% of the votes, while Alexandr Stoianoglo, the candidate from the pro-Russian Party of Socialists of Moldova, garnered 26.02%.

 Support UP or become our patron!

MoldovaELECTIONSRussia
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Moldova
Moldovan government reports wave of anonymous death threats across the country
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – former Ukrainian foreign minister
Anonymous source sends list of alleged pro-Russian agents to Moldovan media
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: