Russia and Belarus allowed to compete in team water sports events under neutral status

Russia and Belarus have been reinstated in team competitions in water sports, while maintaining a neutral status.

Source: Suspilne (Ukraine’s public broadcaster), as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In 2023, World Aquatics allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international events, but only under neutral status and in individual disciplines.

Recently, World Aquatics introduced a regulatory document addressing participation in team competitions during "conflicts".

Starting from 18 November 2024, when the document came into force, athletes from Russia and Belarus can now join team events while retaining a neutral status. However, restrictions remain for water polo due to potential physical contact between players.

The federation has also decided to recognise qualification results achieved in Russia and Belarus.

Background: On the day this new regulation came into force, Russia destroyed the home of a former Ukrainian football player.

