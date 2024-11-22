All Sections
Dutch Defence Ministry considers Russian ballistic missile strike "another escalatory step"

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 22 November 2024, 19:51
Dutch Defence Ministry considers Russian ballistic missile strike another escalatory step
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans. Photo: his Facebook page

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans called Russia's use of the new Oreshnik missile another escalatory step.

Source: Brekelmans in a comment to Ukrinform in The Hague, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: When asked by a journalist about Russia's use of a new experimental ballistic missile, Brekelmans described it as "another escalatory step".

Quote: "Using such weapons is unacceptable. This indicates that Putin is willing to cross a new threshold again and again," he said.

Brekelmans also referenced the phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"Last week, German Chancellor Scholz called Putin in search of a sign of goodwill; the next day, Russia launched a major missile strike. It is evident who refuses to negotiate and instead escalates the situation. That is why Ukraine needs our steadfast support," he said.

Background:

  • Kyiv initiated a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council to consider the ramifications of the most recent medium-range ballistic missile strike on Dnipro.
  • Scholz described Russia's use of an experimental missile in an attack on Ukraine as a "terrible escalation".

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

