Dutch Defence Ministry considers Russian ballistic missile strike "another escalatory step"

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans called Russia's use of the new Oreshnik missile another escalatory step.

Source: Brekelmans in a comment to Ukrinform in The Hague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked by a journalist about Russia's use of a new experimental ballistic missile, Brekelmans described it as "another escalatory step".

Quote: "Using such weapons is unacceptable. This indicates that Putin is willing to cross a new threshold again and again," he said.

Brekelmans also referenced the phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"Last week, German Chancellor Scholz called Putin in search of a sign of goodwill; the next day, Russia launched a major missile strike. It is evident who refuses to negotiate and instead escalates the situation. That is why Ukraine needs our steadfast support," he said.

Background:

Kyiv initiated a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council to consider the ramifications of the most recent medium-range ballistic missile strike on Dnipro.

Scholz described Russia's use of an experimental missile in an attack on Ukraine as a "terrible escalation".

