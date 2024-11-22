All Sections
NATO-Ukraine Council to convene for urgent meeting due to Russian attack on Dnipro with Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 22 November 2024, 11:20
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet next Tuesday in connection with Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile on Ukrainian territory.

Source: French news agency AFP, citing officials familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council is being convened on 26 November in Brussels at Ukraine's initiative to discuss Russia's use of a medium-range ballistic missile in an attack on the city of Dnipro. Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin presented the Oreshnik missile as an experimental weapon derived from the older RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, which has the potential to carry a nuclear warhead.

Background

  • Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had used an intercontinental ballistic missile during the attack on Dnipro on the morning of 21 November. Ukrainska Pravda sources suggested that the weapon in question could have been a Rubezh missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
  • Subsequently, Russian leader Vladimir Putin stated that a medium-range Oreshnik missile had been used in Ukraine.
  • The United States confirmed that it had received a warning from Russia about the planned launch half an hour before the very launch took place.

