Power engineers repair one power supply line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been on the verge of complete disconnection from an external power source twice since 18 November. However, power engineers have managed to repair one of the power lines to the plant.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Power engineers have managed to repair a high-voltage power line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine's integrated power grid.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors in Vienna that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP had worsened due to bombardments.

"The situation is becoming even more perilous due to frequent interruptions in external power supply. Since the occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has faced almost monthly disconnections from the main power lines due to Russian attacks. This week, the plant was on the verge of a complete blackout for the second time," he added.

In addition, all Ukrainian NPPs, in particular those in the government-controlled territory, are under threat.

Advertisement:

"The 17 November attack, when Russia launched over 120 missiles and 90 drones, damaged energy infrastructure, particularly substations that are key to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs," the press service said.

Background: On 22 November, Zaporizhzhia NPP was on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week due to Russian attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!