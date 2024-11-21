Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout for second time in week due to Russian attacks

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week due to Russian attacks.

Source: Ministry of Energy on Telegram

Quote from Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko: "For the second time this week, the ZNPP is under a real threat of blackout due to Russian attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that one of the two power lines of the occupied ZNPP is currently cut off from the power grid, which means the plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one power transmission line.

The ministry stressed that if the last line is disconnected, another complete blackout will occur at the ZNPP, which is a "serious violation of safe operation conditions and could cause an accident".

"Power engineers will start restoring full power supply to the plant as soon as safety conditions allow," the ministry said.

Advertisement:

Halushchenko also said that a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be held in Vienna on 21 November. At the meeting, Ukraine will insist on the immediate full implementation of the resolution on the return of the occupied plant to Ukrainian control to ensure the safe operation of the ZNPP.

Support UP or become our patron!