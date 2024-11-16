All Sections
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 16 November 2024, 15:43
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Photo: Getty Images

One of the two power lines of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been cut off due to Russian attacks. Currently, the plant is only connected to the power grid by one line.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine also noted that experts are already working to restore the power supply line to the NPP.

The water level in the cooling pond is 14.13 metres, which is enough to meet the plant's needs.

Background: The Russian Foreign Ministry was offended by the words of Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General, about Russia's war against Ukraine and said that the agency's specialists were at the plant allegedly only with Moscow's approval.

