All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian defenders complete mop-up operation in Kupiansk from Russians – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 01:33
Ukrainian defenders complete mop-up operation in Kupiansk from Russians – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

DeepState monitoring project analysts reported on the night of 25-26 November that Ukraine's defence forces had completed a mop-up operation in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian forces.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces have completed a mop-up operation in Kupiansk"

Advertisement:

Details: The analysts also reported enemy advances near Novomlynsk (Kharkiv Oblast) as well as Dalnie, Konstantynopolske, Rozdolne, Petrivka and Kurakhove (Donetsk Oblast).

Background:

  • The DeepState analytical project updated its map on the night of 13-14 November, reporting new successful advances by the Russians in Ukraine's east, with Russian troops reportedly capturing Illinka and entering Kupiansk.
  • The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade drove Russians out of the village of Kopanky, Kharkiv Oblast, and captured Russian soldiers. Some of these soldiers are under investigation in Russia, and some have already been convicted.
  • DeepState updated their map on the night of 24-25 November and reported that the Russians had occupied Katerynivka and Yuriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

German court sentences killers of Ukrainian basketball players to 8.5 and 10 years

Innovations of Ukrainian electronic warfare allow effective response to Russian drone attacks – ISW

US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:05
Russians spread fake news that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 players' data is being transferred to Ukrainian government
11:03
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner denies Russian claims that Ukraine holds up prisoner swaps
10:38
NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal
10:20
China refuses to work with Russian financial institutions under US sanctions
09:30
Lieutenant Colonel Krutkov becomes 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade's commander – video
09:29
Wreckage of downed drones damages houses, garage and two cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
09:15
Ukrainian defence forces destroy 22 Russian UAVs in nine oblasts overnight
09:00
updatedPart of Ternopil without electricity after Russian UAV hits energy facility – photos
08:37
Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says
08:36
Russians attack energy facility in Rivne Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: