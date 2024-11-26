Ukrainian defenders complete mop-up operation in Kupiansk from Russians – DeepState

Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

DeepState monitoring project analysts reported on the night of 25-26 November that Ukraine's defence forces had completed a mop-up operation in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian forces.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces have completed a mop-up operation in Kupiansk"

Details: The analysts also reported enemy advances near Novomlynsk (Kharkiv Oblast) as well as Dalnie, Konstantynopolske, Rozdolne, Petrivka and Kurakhove (Donetsk Oblast).

Background:

The DeepState analytical project updated its map on the night of 13-14 November, reporting new successful advances by the Russians in Ukraine's east, with Russian troops reportedly capturing Illinka and entering Kupiansk.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade drove Russians out of the village of Kopanky, Kharkiv Oblast, and captured Russian soldiers. Some of these soldiers are under investigation in Russia, and some have already been convicted.

DeepState updated their map on the night of 24-25 November and reported that the Russians had occupied Katerynivka and Yuriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

