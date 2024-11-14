Russians occupy Illinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

The DeepState analytical project has updated its map on the night of 13-14 November, reporting new successful advances by the Russians in Ukraine's east, with Russian troops reportedly capturing Illinka and entering Kupiansk.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has captured Illinka and has also advanced in Dalnie, near Novodonetske, Trudove and Kupiansk."

Details: According to DeepState, Russian forces have entered Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote: "Two enemy convoys of equipment advanced from the area of Lyman Pershyi toward Kupiansk on the road to Svatove in the afternoon. The first convoy included two MT-LB armoured fighting vehicles, an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank, while the exact composition of the second convoy remains unknown as it moved when it was already dark.

Thanks to efforts from the UAV unit of the 116th Mechanised Brigade, 14th Mechanised Brigade and units deployed nearby, some of the enemy airborne troops were killed."

Details: DeepState reported that, upon learning of their successes, Russian forces attempted to send reinforcements. However, Ukraine’s defence forces struck back.

"Why has this situation arisen? The line of contact has become a mystery for all units in recent months. The combat formations of both the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the enemy were scattered through the forest, with both sides rotating their forces. The forest fighting has appeared 'strange'," the analysts emphasised, urging the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the command of the 11th Mechanised Brigade regarding this section of the front.

Background:

Prior to that, Russian soldiers, some of whom were disguised in Ukrainian military uniforms, launched an assault in four waves, attempting to breach the Ukrainian defensive lines on the Kupiansk front. In total, the Russians deployed about 15 pieces of equipment.

On 10 November 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast from occupation.

