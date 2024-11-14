All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians occupy Illinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 14 November 2024, 02:00
Russians occupy Illinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
The city of Kupiansk. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project has updated its map on the night of 13-14 November, reporting new successful advances by the Russians in Ukraine's east, with Russian troops reportedly capturing Illinka and entering Kupiansk.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has captured Illinka and has also advanced in Dalnie, near Novodonetske, Trudove and Kupiansk."

Advertisement:

Details: According to DeepState, Russian forces have entered Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote: "Two enemy convoys of equipment advanced from the area of Lyman Pershyi toward Kupiansk on the road to Svatove in the afternoon. The first convoy included two MT-LB armoured fighting vehicles, an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank, while the exact composition of the second convoy remains unknown as it moved when it was already dark. 

Thanks to efforts from the UAV unit of the 116th Mechanised Brigade, 14th Mechanised Brigade and units deployed nearby, some of the enemy airborne troops were killed."

Advertisement:

Details: DeepState reported that, upon learning of their successes, Russian forces attempted to send reinforcements. However, Ukraine’s defence forces struck back.

"Why has this situation arisen? The line of contact has become a mystery for all units in recent months. The combat formations of both the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the enemy were scattered through the forest, with both sides rotating their forces. The forest fighting has appeared 'strange'," the analysts emphasised, urging the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the command of the 11th Mechanised Brigade regarding this section of the front.

Background:

  • Prior to that, Russian soldiers, some of whom were disguised in Ukrainian military uniforms, launched an assault in four waves, attempting to breach the Ukrainian defensive lines on the Kupiansk front. In total, the Russians deployed about 15 pieces of equipment. 
  • On 10 November 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast from occupation.

Support UP or become our patron!

occupationDonetsk OblastRussiawar
Advertisement:

55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition

Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"

Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

All News
occupation
Russian troops carry out series of mechanised attacks on Kurakhove front – ISW, photo
Russian troops advance near 10 Ukrainian settlements – DeepState
Russians try to break through to Kurakhove, attempting incursions with military equipment – Ukrainska Pravda source
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Putin not ready for talks after 4,000 days of war – chief EU diplomat Borrell
23:26
Scholz's call to Putin undermines Trump's "peace efforts" – Polish president
22:43
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
22:20
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition
21:09
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell
21:09
Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons detects banned gas in samples from war zone in Ukraine
21:00
Ukraine receives million rounds of ammunition from EU six months late
20:51
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"
20:25
Russian Foreign Ministry claims ATACMS strikes on Russia would be taken as direct US involvement in war
20:08
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: