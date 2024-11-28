All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 28 November 2024, 17:09
Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a historic tax increase into law.

Source: website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)

Details: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Deputy Head of the Tax Committee, said the law would come into force on 30 November.

Advertisement:

The tax increase includes the following changes, as previously reported:

  • The military tax on salaries of individuals (including those participating in the Diia.City programme for IT businesses) will rise from 1.5% to 5% from the date the law comes into force. The exception is military personnel (for whom the rate will remain 1.5%).
  • The military tax on other income (except salaries) will rise from 1.5% to 5% starting from 1 January 2025.
  • A military tax of 10% of the minimum wage (currently UAH 800 or roughly US$19.25) will be introduced for sole traders in groups 1, 2 and 4.
  • A military tax of 1% of income will be introduced for sole traders in group 3.
  • The corporate income tax rate for banks will rise from 25% to 50% in 2024. Since banks have already paid taxes at the previous rate for most of the year, the new rate will be applied retrospectively.
  • The corporate income tax rate for non-banking financial institutions (except insurance companies) will rise from 18% to 25% from 1 January 2025.

Background:

  • Ukraine's Tax Committee supported the cancellation of a retroactive tax increase for sole traders in 2024.
  • The Ukrainian parliament passed draft law No. 11416-d on tax increases on 10 October 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to escalate situation so that Trump fails to end this war
Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: