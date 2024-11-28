All Sections
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Denys ShakhovetsThursday, 28 November 2024, 21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
Stock photo: Getty Images

Dynamo Kyiv faced Czechia’s Viktoria Plzen in the fifth round of the main stage of the Europa League. The match, which took place at the Volksparkstadion arena in Hamburg, ended in a 1-2 defeat for the Ukrainians.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The first half saw both teams trading dangerous opportunities, but both goalkeepers held firm, leaving the score 0-0 at half-time.

In the 51st minute, Dynamo scored their first goal in this European Cup competition. After a cross by Karavaev from the right flank, the ball deflected off Shaparenko and into the path of Vivcharenko, who delivered the goal. But the Dynamo fans’ celebration was short-lived, as VAR ruled the goal offside.

Moments later, Viktoria capitalised on their momentum as Matěj Vydra struck from outside the penalty area, sending a precise shot into the bottom corner to take the Czech side into the lead.

Despite persistent efforts by the Ukrainian team, their attempts to equalise proved futile. In the final minute of regular time, Sulc doubled Viktoria's lead, effectively sealing the result.

Dynamo managed a late consolation goal in stoppage time, scored by Kabaiev – their first official goal in the tournament. However, it was not enough to secure their first point.

The 1-2 defeat was Dynamo's fifth consecutive loss in the Europa League, leaving them at the bottom of the group standings.

In the final round of the group stage, Dynamo will face Real Sociedad on 12 December, while Viktoria Plzeň will host Manchester United the same day.

sport
