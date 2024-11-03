All Sections
"He was a whirlwind of enthusiasm": Ukrainian immunologist and soldier Andrii Rybakov killed in action

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 12:57
He was a whirlwind of enthusiasm: Ukrainian immunologist and soldier Andrii Rybakov killed in action
Andrii obtained his medical degree at the Bohomolets National Medical University. Photo: Andrew "Fish" Rybakov on Facebook

A Ukrainian immunologist and junior sergeant, Andrii "Fish" Rybakov, has been killed in action. He volunteered to defend Ukraine in the ranks of the 207th Territorial Defence Battalion of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the spring of 2022.

Source: Oleksandr Koval, Rybakov's friend, on Facebook

Details: "Andrii was a doctor who joined the military to be closer to the people in the trenches to the end.

[We share] An incredible number of mutual friends and stories. He was a super energetic and versatile person. Music, travel, medicine, war – it was all about him. It's very painful," Oleksandr said.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia, Oleksandr mentioned that he had first met Andrii at a student event while studying at Bohomolets National Medical University in Kyiv.

He said that during those years, Andrii distinguished himself with his musical knowledge and strong command of English.

"He was constantly humming some songs by bands unknown to me and would wonder how come I didn't know them. He truly was a whirlwind of enthusiasm," he recalled.

After completing his education, Andrii Rybakov worked in the pharmaceutical industry and organised public events for the scientific community.

Koval stated that Andrii voluntarily enlisted in Ukraine's Armed Forces in the spring of 2022. Despite holding a medical degree, he chose to serve as a sergeant because he "wanted to be closer to his brothers-in-arms".

Fish defended Ukraine in the ranks of the 207th Territorial Defence Battalion on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

"There were tough moments at the front, but Andrii always insisted he wouldn’t give up. He was deeply responsible and cared a lot about his comrades," his friend recalls.

On 10 October, Andrii Rybakov celebrated his birthday at the front. He shared his story about his time in the military and initiated a fundraiser for his battalion's needs.

"This is my third birthday at war. Over these two and a half years, I've had a lot more birthdays. Over these two and a half years, many people have also had their second birthdays.

The 207th is in hellish positions, but we're holding strong. We've lost many, but we've killed more," he said at the time.

Previously: On 28 October, Andrii "Vorobei" (Russian for "sparrow") Romaniuk was killed on the front. He took part in the 2013–14 Revolution of Dignity when he was 16 and had later volunteered to defend Ukraine.

