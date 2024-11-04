Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
Monday, 4 November 2024, 07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 700,390 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 9,193 (+11) tanks;
- 18,538 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,121 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,245 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 994 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,280 (+93) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,629 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 28,237 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,587 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
