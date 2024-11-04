All Sections
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 November 2024, 07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers launching a drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 700,390 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 9,193 (+11) tanks;
  • 18,538 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,121 (+35) artillery systems;
  • 1,245 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 994 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,280 (+93) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,629 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 28,237 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,587 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

RussiaCasualties
