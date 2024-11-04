Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers launching a drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 700,390 (+1,300) military personnel;

9,193 (+11) tanks;

18,538 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

20,121 (+35) artillery systems;

1,245 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

994 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,280 (+93) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,629 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

28,237 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,587 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

