Explosive technician killed in Kherson while clearing mines after Russian attacks

An explosion occurred during the demining of a private household in Kherson, resulting in the fatal injury of police captain Oleksandr Viter.

Details: The tragic incident reportedly took place in Inzhenerne, Kherson hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] A group of explosives experts went on a routine mission to check the information from local residents about the ammunition left behind after a Russian drone attack.

The deceased was 41 years old. Oleksandr had served in the police for 10 years, working in the Kherson Special Police Patrol Battalion and the explosives department.

