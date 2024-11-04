All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosive technician killed in Kherson while clearing mines after Russian attacks

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 4 November 2024, 17:16
Explosive technician killed in Kherson while clearing mines after Russian attacks
Oleksandr Viter. Photo: National Police

An explosion occurred during the demining of a private household in Kherson, resulting in the fatal injury of police captain Oleksandr Viter.

Source: National Police on social media

Details: The tragic incident reportedly took place in Inzhenerne, Kherson hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] A group of explosives experts went on a routine mission to check the information from local residents about the ammunition left behind after a Russian drone attack.

Advertisement:

The deceased was 41 years old. Oleksandr had served in the police for 10 years, working in the Kherson Special Police Patrol Battalion and the explosives department.

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersonminingwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

Shahed drone attack on Odesa: high-rise and office buildings damaged, cars burnt down – photos

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump

Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media

All News
Kherson
Two civilians killed in Russian shelling of Kherson on 29 October
Russians strike apartment buildings in Kherson, destruction reported – video
Russian evening attack on Kherson: two killed and four injured, including child – video
RECENT NEWS
10:10
Russian nighttime attack on Odesa: one killed, 13 injured – photos
09:52
Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph
09:33
Ukrainian soldiers face 171 combat clashes with Russians on battlefield over past day
08:51
Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
08:23
Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
08:00
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads
07:57
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man injured, industrial business damaged
07:38
Russians launch 417 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
07:27
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
06:27
Russia reports large-scale attack: claims 50 drones downed across 7 oblasts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: