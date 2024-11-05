All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US intelligence agencies warn Russian fake information may lead to violence in swing states

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 5 November 2024, 10:45
US intelligence agencies warn Russian fake information may lead to violence in swing states
"I voted today" stickers. Stock photo: Getty Images

US intelligence has warned that Russia might spread fake materials to destabilise the situation in swing states during today’s US presidential election, increasing the risk of violence.

Source: joint statement by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement says that US intelligence agencies have been "observing foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, conducting additional influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of US elections and stoke divisions among Americans" since Friday, 1 November.

Advertisement:

They expect these activities to intensify throughout election day and in the weeks to come, and that foreign influence narratives will focus on swing states.

"Russia is the most active threat. Influence actors linked to Russia in particular are manufacturing videos and creating fake articles to undermine the legitimacy of the election, instil fear in voters regarding the election process, and suggest Americans are using violence against each other due to political preferences," the joint statement reads.

These efforts risk inciting violence, the agencies added, including against election officials.

Advertisement:

"We anticipate Russian actors will release additional manufactured content with these themes through election day and in the days and weeks after polls close," the statement also says.

Iran also remains a significant foreign influence threat to US elections, according to the statement.

Voters are advised to seek out information from trusted, official sources, such as state and local election officials.

Background: Presidential elections are underway in the US today, 5 November, with results from the first polling station, the village of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire, already released.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAELECTIONSRussia
Advertisement:

Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

Shahed drone attack on Odesa: high-rise and office buildings damaged, cars burnt down – photos

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump

Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media

All News
USA
US presidential election has started: first results are out
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
RECENT NEWS
09:52
Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph
09:33
Ukrainian soldiers face 171 combat clashes with Russians on battlefield over past day
08:51
Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
08:23
Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
08:00
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads
07:57
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man injured, industrial business damaged
07:38
Russians launch 417 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
07:27
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
06:27
Russia reports large-scale attack: claims 50 drones downed across 7 oblasts
05:00
Russians advance near 7 Ukrainian settlements – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: