Pennsylvania judge allows Musk to give US$1 million to voters – Reuters

A Pennsylvania judge on Monday, 4 November allowed Elon Musk to distribute US$1 million a day to voters.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The day before the US presidential election, lawyers for Musk's pro-Trump organisation America PAC tried to convince Judge Angelo Foglietta that the billionaire's contest was not an "illegal lottery", as the top prosecutor of Philadelphia had claimed.

America PAC's lawyers and director, Chris Young, said that the group distributed funds based on who would be the best spokesperson for its pro-Trump agenda, despite the billionaire's assurances that the winners would be randomly chosen.

Musk has already allocated US$16 million to registered voters who qualified by signing his political petition.

His group, America PAC, announced the winner from Arizona on Monday and said the final winner from Michigan would be announced on Tuesday, Election Day.

America PAC launched the contest on 19 October. It is open to registered voters in seven key states - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - who have signed a petition pledging to support free speech and gun rights.

On 28 October, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit to block the Pennsylvania contest, arguing that the payments are similar to an illegal lottery with unclear rules. Krasner said in court that he would also seek financial sanctions.

Judge Folletta rejected Krasner's request in a short written order and said he would present his reasoning later.

Musk's lawyer, Andy Taylor, accused Krasner's office of trying to restrict Pennsylvanians' rights by preventing them from signing the petition.

"They're trying to restrain citizens of Pennsylvania from signing a free speech and right to bear arms petition," Taylor said in his closing statement.

Background:

Musk has become an outspoken Trump supporter and promoted the former president on his social media platform X (Twitter) this year.

Federal records show that Musk has given nearly US$120 million to Trump.

