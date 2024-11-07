All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán on talk with Trump: We have big plans for the future

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 7 November 2024, 10:32
Orbán on talk with Trump: We have big plans for the future
Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced "big plans for the future" following a phone conversation with Donald Trump who has won the US elections.

Source: European Pravda, citing Orbán on X (formerly Twitter)

Orbán shared that he spoke with Trump for the first time since the US presidential election.  

Advertisement:

Quote: "Mar-a-Lago calling. Just had my first phone conversation with President Trump since the elections. We have big plans for the future!" he said.

Background:

  • Orbán was the first in the EU to congratulate Trump on his presidential election victory, without waiting for official results. He also called for a new European strategy on Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared details of his conversation with the Republican. According to Zelenskyy, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between their countries during the talks.

Support UP or become our patron!

OrbanTrump
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea say vehicle carrying soldiers was blown up in Sevastopol, possibly in sabotage operation – photo, video

Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

US delivers 83% of promised ammunition and 67% of air defence systems to Ukraine – Pentagon

Almost third of Ukraine's air defence forces are HAWK systems provided by Taiwan – Forbes

All News
Orban
Hungary's Orbán congratulates Trump on victory ahead of official election results
Hungarian PM says that if Trump wins, Europe will not be able to keep its "pro-war course" – media
Orbán: Georgia avoided Ukraine's scenario thanks to its government
RECENT NEWS
15:42
UK intelligence points out challenges Russian economy faces amid war in Ukraine
15:27
Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – NATO top general
14:22
Finland to support Ukraine's education sector reform by EUR 20 million
14:04
Seoul confirms North Korean soldiers engaged in combat against Ukraine in Kursk Oblast
13:48
Latvia to mark 1000th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with moment of silence
13:36
EXPLAINERWhat Biden can still do for Ukraine before his term ends
13:30
Ukraine's Security Service exposes cleric of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church for spreading Kremlin's narratives – photo
13:19
US Secretary of State assures NATO Secretary General of strengthened support for Kyiv in coming months
12:30
UpdatedTwo air strikes reported in Kharkiv: shopping centre and more than 20 cars damaged
12:14
Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: