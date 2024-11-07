Orbán on talk with Trump: We have big plans for the future

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced "big plans for the future" following a phone conversation with Donald Trump who has won the US elections.

Source: European Pravda, citing Orbán on X (formerly Twitter)

Orbán shared that he spoke with Trump for the first time since the US presidential election.

Quote: "Mar-a-Lago calling. Just had my first phone conversation with President Trump since the elections. We have big plans for the future!" he said.

Background:

Orbán was the first in the EU to congratulate Trump on his presidential election victory, without waiting for official results. He also called for a new European strategy on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared details of his conversation with the Republican. According to Zelenskyy, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between their countries during the talks.

