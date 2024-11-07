Belarusian leader on US elections: Trump forged ahead like a bulldozer

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has commented on the US election, claiming that he "doesn't care who has won".

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Lukashenko speaking to journalists during his visit to the 3rd Firewood Chopping Championship in Belarus

Quote: "Certainly, Trump is a powerful figure. Whatever I may feel about him, he is a great person. It was hard to believe that he might win. He has been shot at and faced pressure. They’ve wanted to imprison him and the rest but he forged ahead like a bulldozer. And he did that after seemingly an unsuccessful term of office. Seemingly unsuccessful. This is why it is his personal heroic deed in the name of the American people. He did great from this point of view.

Kamala is a heroic woman and she shouldn’t cry. I’ve watched her today. She is upset because she has lost. America was ripe to elect a black president but America is not ripe yet to elect a woman. America is not ready for it. And she was on par with this ‘bulldozer’. She did everything possible and impossible. She did great. This is why she shouldn’t cry in any case."

Details: At the same time, Lukashenko claimed that he "does not care who has won the US election".

Background: Trump declared his victory in the presidential election and pledged to fight every day for a "strong, safe and prosperous America".

