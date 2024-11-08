Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Krasnopillia hromada. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

On 8 November, Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 57 times with ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guns, artillery, and also dropped explosives from drones. Eight people were injured in these attacks.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Five people were injured in an airstrike in the Krasnopillia hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. Additionally, one apartment building, six houses, a shop, two pharmacies, a school and a secondary school, and three cars were damaged.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Krasnopillia hromada.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast.

Russians fired a ballistic missile at the Sumy hromada. As a result, three civilians were injured, and non-residential premises were damaged.

Quote: "During the day, the Russians fired 57 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. 129 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske were attacked."



