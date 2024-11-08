All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 8 November 2024, 22:48
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Krasnopillia hromada. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

On 8 November, Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 57 times with ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guns, artillery, and also dropped explosives from drones. Eight people were injured in these attacks.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Five people were injured in an airstrike in the Krasnopillia hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. Additionally, one apartment building, six houses, a shop, two pharmacies, a school and a secondary school, and three cars were damaged.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Krasnopillia hromada.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast.

Russians fired a ballistic missile at the Sumy hromada. As a result, three civilians were injured, and non-residential premises were damaged.

Quote: "During the day, the Russians fired 57 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. 129 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske  were attacked."

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians strike critical infrastructure of Sumy with ballistic missiles
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with guided bombs, killing person and injuring one more – photos
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 57 times, injuring one civilian
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: