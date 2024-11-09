Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Saturday, 9 November 2024, 07:27
Russia has lost over 1,600 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 armoured combat vehicles and 23 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 707,540 (+1,660) military personnel;
- 9,238 (+5) tanks;
- 18,697 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,249 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,245 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 996 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,575 (+49) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,634 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 28,561 (+66) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,604 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
