Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Russia has lost over 1,600 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 armoured combat vehicles and 23 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 707,540 (+1,660) military personnel;

9,238 (+5) tanks;

18,697 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;

20,249 (+23) artillery systems;

1,245 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

996 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,575 (+49) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,634 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

28,561 (+66) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,604 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

