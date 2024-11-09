All Sections
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 November 2024, 07:27
Photo: Ukraine's National Guard

Russia has lost over 1,600 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 armoured combat vehicles and 23 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 707,540 (+1,660) military personnel;
  • 9,238 (+5) tanks;
  • 18,697 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,249 (+23) artillery systems;
  • 1,245 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 996 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,575 (+49) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,634 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 28,561 (+66) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,604 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

