Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced that a recent phone call between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump indicates that a dialogue has been established between them.

Source: Sybiha at a joint press conference with EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The dialogue between President Zelenskyy and President-elect Trump has already been established. And the promptness of the phone conversation is evidence of the existing direct dialogue between the heads of states.

Naturally, possible future contacts at the level of leaders have been discussed. The parties agreed that the teams would begin practical preparatory work to organise a meeting," Sybiha said.

Details: He recalled that during his September visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and presented Ukraine's vision of achieving a just peace.

"This philosophy, i.e. achieving peace through strength, was also reflected in President Zelenskyy's congratulations to the newly elected US president," Sybiha said.

He also added that Zelenskyy was one of the first world leaders to speak to Trump on the phone after his election.

"It was a good conversation, a sincere conversation, where we exchanged views on further cooperation. We look forward to this contact at the level of leaders."

"Further steps to establish communication channels between the teams were also discussed during the conversation, and this work has already begun. So we are open to further cooperation.

I'm convinced we're all united by the goal of achieving a just peace and stopping Russian aggression," the minister said.

Sybiha stressed the paramount importance of not substituting concepts and that a just peace should be discussed, not appeasement.

Background:

Zelenskyy, congratulating Trump on his victory, said he appreciated his commitment to the "peace through strength" approach and expressed his belief that it could help bring a just peace to Ukraine.

After the European Political Community Summit, Zelenskyy noted that he believed that Trump wanted a quick end to the war but that it could mean losses for Ukraine.

