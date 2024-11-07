All Sections
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's peace idea: Quick end to war means losses

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 November 2024, 20:44
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's peace idea: Quick end to war means losses
Zelenskyy at the summit in Budapest. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on US President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following the European Political Community Summit in Budapest on 7 November

Quote: "I’m sure that a quick end to the war means losses… if it’s just quick, then it means losses for Ukraine. I simply don’t understand it any other way for now. Maybe there’s something we don’t know or see. It happens. A little time is needed."

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned that he hasn’t yet discussed this with Trump but will listen to the new US president’s proposals in due course. "One thing is clear to me: he genuinely wants an end to the war," the Ukrainian leader emphasised.

Background: Trump has repeatedly claimed that, if elected, he would end the war in Ukraine within just one day. The Kremlin called this promise "a kind of exaggeration".

Zelenskyy
