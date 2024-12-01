Russia lost 1,730 soldiers killed and wounded in one day

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to defeat the Russian troops as Russia's losses over the past day alone amounted to more than 1,700 soldiers killed and wounded.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 742,130 (+1,730) military personnel;

9,469 (+6) tanks;

19,369 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

20,923 (+14) artillery systems;

1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,019 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

19,803 (+11) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,852 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

30,507 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,619 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

