Russia lost 1,730 soldiers killed and wounded in one day
Sunday, 1 December 2024, 07:37
The Ukrainian defence forces continue to defeat the Russian troops as Russia's losses over the past day alone amounted to more than 1,700 soldiers killed and wounded.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 742,130 (+1,730) military personnel;
- 9,469 (+6) tanks;
- 19,369 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,923 (+14) artillery systems;
- 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,019 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 19,803 (+11) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,852 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 30,507 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,619 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
