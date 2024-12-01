All Sections
Russia lost 1,730 soldiers killed and wounded in one day

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 1 December 2024, 07:37
Russia lost 1,730 soldiers killed and wounded in one day
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to defeat the Russian troops as Russia's losses over the past day alone amounted to more than 1,700 soldiers killed and wounded.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 742,130 (+1,730) military personnel;
  • 9,469 (+6) tanks;
  • 19,369 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,923 (+14) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,019 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 19,803 (+11) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,852 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 30,507 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,619 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

CasualtiesGeneral Staff
