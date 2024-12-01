Ukrainian air defences shoot down 32 out of 78 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 78 attack UAVs on the night of 30 November-1 December. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 32 of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In addition to the 32 destroyed UAVs, a further 45 Russian drones disappeared from radar and one is still in the air.

Advertisement:

The UAVs were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Bryansk.

Ukrainian air defence units were responding to Russian-launched airborne assets in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!