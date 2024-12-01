All Sections
Ukrainian air defences shoot down 32 out of 78 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 09:49
Photo: Ukraine's Air Force
Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 78 attack UAVs on the night of 30 November-1 December. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 32 of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In addition to the 32 destroyed UAVs, a further 45 Russian drones disappeared from radar and one is still in the air.

The UAVs were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Bryansk.

Ukrainian air defence units were responding to Russian-launched airborne assets in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

