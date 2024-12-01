Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation's National Security Council, has responded to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili's refusal to resign from office after her term expires, saying that "they used to hang for such things" and pointing out to the protesters that revolutionary activities "usually end badly".

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "In Georgia, there is an attempt at another ‘colour’ (of roses, orange, etc.) revolution. Some of the individuals on the street yell, destroy, and set fire to everything around them. The remaining half is silent. The eccentric broad Salome [Zourabichvili - ed.], expired ‘president’ of Georgia and the industrious French student of Zbigniew Brzeziński, failed to resign her office because she refused to recognise the elections. Formerly, they used to hang on lampposts for such things. We live in much more humane times now. So she dodged a bullet.

In general, all of the conditions are in place to plunge Georgia back into civil war... In summary, the neighbours swiftly follow the Ukrainian path down the black abyss. It typically ends badly."

Background: Medvedev claimed that if Donald Trump tries to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine, he "could be the new John F. Kennedy," the 35th President of the United States, who was assassinated in 1963.

