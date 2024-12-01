All Sections
Russian and Syrian aircraft intensify bombing in Syria – Reuters

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 December 2024, 21:20
The aftermath of Russian jets attack on a  university hospital in Aleppo on 1 December. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

Russian and Syrian aircraft intensified bombing in the rebel-held northwest of Syria on 1 December.

Source: British news agency Reuters; Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti

Details: Reuters, citing military sources, reported that Russian and Syrian aircraft struck the rebel-held city of Idlib in Syria’s north on 1 December.

Residents said one of the strikes hit a densely populated residential area in the centre of Idlib, the largest city in the rebel enclave near the Turkish border, where about four million people live in makeshift tents and dwellings.

Rescue workers reported that at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured. Syrian forces and the Russians claimed they were targeting rebel shelters, denying attacks on civilians.

On 30 November, Russian and Syrian planes bombed other towns in Idlib province that are fully under rebel control.

On 1 December, Syrian forces claimed recapturing several towns seized by rebels in recent days.

Meanwhile, rebels announced that they had advanced further south of Aleppo, capturing the town of Khansir in an effort to cut off the army’s main supply route to Aleppo. Rebel sources also reported taking control of Sheikh Najjar estate, one of the country's major industrial zones.

Separately, the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, claimed that the Syrian forces, with support from Russian Aerospace Forces, were repelling what it called "terrorist aggression" in Idlib, Hama and Aleppo provinces. Over the past day, they reportedly killed at least 320 rebels and destroyed 63 pieces of equipment.

The report mentioned missile and bomb strikes targeting rebel gatherings, equipment, ammunition and weapons depots, MLRS and artillery positions and command centres.

Background:

  • Syrian authorities announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from the city of Aleppo in the northwest on 30 November to prepare a counteroffensive against the rebels.
  • Reuters sources reported that the Syrian forces received orders for a "safe withdrawal" from key areas of Aleppo captured by the rebels.
  • The sources added that Russia had promised Damascus additional military support to hinder the rebels, with new equipment expected to arrive within 72 hours.

SyriaRussia
