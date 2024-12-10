All Sections
Polish PM reveals details of French president's upcoming visit to Poland

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 10 December 2024, 14:52
Polish PM reveals details of French president's upcoming visit to Poland
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Poland on Thursday, 12 December.

Source: Tusk during a government meeting, as reported by European Pravda

The Polish PM said that Macron will provide details of his discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in Paris on Saturday during the opening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Tusk also mentioned that on Tuesday, he would hold talks with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the German opposition, who is visiting Warsaw after having been to Kyiv the day before.

Quote: "On Thursday, we will be visited by French President Emmanuel Macron, who will be glad to share the outcomes of the Paris talks with the newly elected US President and the President of Ukraine," Tusk said.

Background:

  • On 9 December, Polish media reported about Macron's upcoming visit to Poland.
  • The meeting between Macron, Zelenskyy, and Trump on Saturday lasted 35 minutes. After the conversation, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for "effective guarantees" of peace.
  • The US president-elect stated that he is "developing a concept" for implementing his plan to quickly end the war.

