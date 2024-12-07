Meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron lasted 35 minutes

Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron. Screenshot from the video on Trump War Room on Х

The meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump in Paris lasted 35 minutes.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, the Ukrainian president's spokesperson, speaking to European Pravda

Quote from Nykyforov: "It [the meeting] is over. It lasted about 35 minutes."

Details: Nykyforov said Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump met in private, with no one else in the room.

He added that no statements were made to the press afterwards.

Background:

Earlier, French media had reported that Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace at 17:30 local time. Trump was already there.

The leaders are in Paris to attend the reopening of Notre Dame, which has been rebuilt after a fire. All the celebrations marking the cathedral's reopening will take place indoors due to bad weather.

