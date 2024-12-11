All Sections
EU's chief diplomat says Russia has learned how to influence elections

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 11 December 2024, 13:21
EU's chief diplomat says Russia has learned how to influence elections
The new head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

The new head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, believes that Russia has learned ways to influence elections using new technologies.

Source: Kallas at P28, an event organised by Politico; European Pravda

Details: The newly appointed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy noted that Russia has learned how to influence elections with the help of new technologies.

Kallas was referring in particular to the context of Romania.

Quote: "I see the examples from Romania, but also other parts, that [the] Russians have really cracked the code on how to influence elections."

Details: When asked about the impact of new technologies on democracy, Kallas said she was "really worried".

"Democracy is based on trust, and if you can’t trust elections anymore then how can you trust the outcome?" she said.

Kallas argues that current methods of determining whether an election is free and fair are outdated and do not take into account the new technologies used to influence elections.

"I think we should take them very seriously," the Estonian politician concluded.

Background: 

  • On 2 December, the first round of Romania’s presidential election, in which anti-Western candidate Călin Georgescu won a shock victory, was certified by the Romanian Constitutional Court. Voting in the second round then began at polling stations abroad.
  • However, on 6 December, following an emergency meeting, the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round after receiving many requests to do so.
  • These requests referred to documents declassified by the Supreme Council of National Defence, showing that the campaign run by pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu was the result of organised manipulation from abroad.

