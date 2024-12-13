Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine will allocate an additional UAH 1.1 billion (about US$26.2 million) for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
Details: Shmyhal said that these funds would be transferred directly to the brigades to finance the most important needs.
The prime minister noted that this month the Ministry of Defence would transfer UAH 4.3 billion (US$102.4 million) to the brigades.
Over the 11 months of 2024, direct funding totalled UAH 27.2 billion (US$647.7 million), of which UAH 8.8 billion (US$209.5 million) was allocated for the purchase of drones.
In 2025, the state budget allocates UAH 100 billion (US$2.4 billion) for the purchase of drones.
Background: In 2024, the Defence Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence contracted and paid advances for UAH 20 billion (US$476.2 million) worth of deep strike drones.
Support UP or become our patron!