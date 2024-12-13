All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 13 December 2024, 16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine will allocate an additional UAH 1.1 billion (about US$26.2 million) for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal said that these funds would be transferred directly to the brigades to finance the most important needs.

Advertisement:

The prime minister noted that this month the Ministry of Defence would transfer UAH 4.3 billion (US$102.4 million) to the brigades.

Over the 11 months of 2024, direct funding totalled UAH 27.2 billion (US$647.7 million), of which UAH 8.8 billion (US$209.5 million) was allocated for the purchase of drones.

In 2025, the state budget allocates UAH 100 billion (US$2.4 billion) for the purchase of drones.

Advertisement:

Background: In 2024, the Defence Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence contracted and paid advances for UAH 20 billion (US$476.2 million) worth of deep strike drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:20
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: