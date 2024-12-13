Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine will allocate an additional UAH 1.1 billion (about US$26.2 million) for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal said that these funds would be transferred directly to the brigades to finance the most important needs.

Advertisement:

The prime minister noted that this month the Ministry of Defence would transfer UAH 4.3 billion (US$102.4 million) to the brigades.

Over the 11 months of 2024, direct funding totalled UAH 27.2 billion (US$647.7 million), of which UAH 8.8 billion (US$209.5 million) was allocated for the purchase of drones.

In 2025, the state budget allocates UAH 100 billion (US$2.4 billion) for the purchase of drones.

Advertisement:

Background: In 2024, the Defence Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence contracted and paid advances for UAH 20 billion (US$476.2 million) worth of deep strike drones.

Support UP or become our patron!