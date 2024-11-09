All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Ministry of Defence signs contract for purchase of long-range drones worth roughly US$482 mln

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoSaturday, 9 November 2024, 15:12
Ukrainian Ministry of Defence signs contract for purchase of long-range drones worth roughly US$482 mln
Ukrainian drone. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract and paid advances for "deep strike" drones worth UAH 20 billion (approx. US$481.68 million) in 2024. 

Source: Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Defence Procurement Department of the Ministry of Defence

Details: This year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has spent UAH 50 billion (approx. US$1.2 billion) on the purchase of drones, including UAH 20 billion (approx. US$481.68 million) on long-range drones, the so-called "deep strike" UAVs. Five Ukrainian companies have already received long-term contracts to produce such UAVs.

Advertisement:

The Defence Ministry financed the purchase of weapons worth UAH 300 billion (approx. US$7.23 billion) in 2024, including 50% of contracts with domestic manufacturers.

Read also: Sanctioned for targets 1000 km away. Story of Liutyi (Fierce) Ukrainian long-range drone which burns Russian refineries

Quote from Kanievskyi: "The Ministry of Defence's investments will be a good basis for attracting international investment soon, as there will be a ready-made production base that has been codified and has government contracts."

Advertisement:

Ukrainian long-range drones are used to strike at Russian strategic targets in the deep rear: warehouses, defence companies, oil depots, etc. Domestic drones can hit targets more than 1,000 kilometres from the contact line.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea say vehicle carrying soldiers was blown up in Sevastopol, possibly in sabotage operation – photo, video

Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

All News
weapons
Ukraine disappointed with UK over its reluctance to give weapons – The Guardian
Ukraine concludes contracts for electronic warfare systems supply worth US$145 million
Polish Defence Minister does not agree to send new batch of MiG-29s to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:03
Trump says he spoke to Biden about war in Ukraine and Middle East
23:34
Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director
22:57
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies that Ukraine plans to make nuclear weapons
22:24
Trump officially announces name of future US secretary of state
22:07
Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring 2 people, among them ambulance driver – photos
21:56
Bridge collapses over railway track in occupied Crimea, there are casualties – photo, video
21:26
Russians strike Poltava with UAVs, hitting industrial facility
20:57
Scholz promises Zelenskyy sixth IRIS-T system will be sent by year's end
20:40
Ukrainian railways report extensive damage due to war
20:07
Republicans in US Senate to be led by pro-Ukrainian politician
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: