The Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract and paid advances for "deep strike" drones worth UAH 20 billion (approx. US$481.68 million) in 2024.

Source: Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Defence Procurement Department of the Ministry of Defence

Details: This year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has spent UAH 50 billion (approx. US$1.2 billion) on the purchase of drones, including UAH 20 billion (approx. US$481.68 million) on long-range drones, the so-called "deep strike" UAVs. Five Ukrainian companies have already received long-term contracts to produce such UAVs.

The Defence Ministry financed the purchase of weapons worth UAH 300 billion (approx. US$7.23 billion) in 2024, including 50% of contracts with domestic manufacturers.

Quote from Kanievskyi: "The Ministry of Defence's investments will be a good basis for attracting international investment soon, as there will be a ready-made production base that has been codified and has government contracts."

Ukrainian long-range drones are used to strike at Russian strategic targets in the deep rear: warehouses, defence companies, oil depots, etc. Domestic drones can hit targets more than 1,000 kilometres from the contact line.

