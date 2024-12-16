All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia, not Ukraine, should be forced to negotiate – Polish foreign minister

Oleh PavliukMonday, 16 December 2024, 22:07
Russia, not Ukraine, should be forced to negotiate – Polish foreign minister
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that the US and Europe should focus on compelling Russia into future peace talks, not Ukraine, which is a victim of aggression.

Source: Sikorski in a comment to reports in Brussels, writes AFP, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Sikorski, Europe needs to mobilise even more as the next US administration takes office.

Advertisement:

He believes that goals should be distributed so that both the United States and the European Union can help Ukraine improve its negotiating position for potential future negotiations, arguing that the aggressor, not the victim, should be coerced to come to the negotiating table.

Background: 

  • Sikorski's statement came in anticipation of a meeting between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, and numerous European leaders in Brussels on 18 December.
  • Meanwhile, it is believed that Ukraine's European partners began to explore the prospect of sending foreign troops into Ukraine in the case of a possible "ceasefire" with Russia as a safeguard against future attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: