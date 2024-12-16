Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that the US and Europe should focus on compelling Russia into future peace talks, not Ukraine, which is a victim of aggression.

Source: Sikorski in a comment to reports in Brussels, writes AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Sikorski, Europe needs to mobilise even more as the next US administration takes office.

He believes that goals should be distributed so that both the United States and the European Union can help Ukraine improve its negotiating position for potential future negotiations, arguing that the aggressor, not the victim, should be coerced to come to the negotiating table.

Background:

Sikorski's statement came in anticipation of a meeting between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, and numerous European leaders in Brussels on 18 December.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Ukraine's European partners began to explore the prospect of sending foreign troops into Ukraine in the case of a possible "ceasefire" with Russia as a safeguard against future attack.

