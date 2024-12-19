Russia says it lost over 98,000 mobilised soldiers since September 2022 – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has said that according to Russian estimates, the Russian army lost up to 98,000 mobilised soldiers in the war against Ukraine between September 2022 and October 2024. This number does not take into account losses among contract soldiers, conscripts, mercenaries and other Russian units.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Quote: "Between 21 September 2022 and 31 October 2024, the occupation army of the aggressor state, Russia, has counted 98,641 military personnel in losses among mobilised soldiers during the war it unleashed against Ukraine."

Infographic reads: "98,641 persons – the number of mobilised Russians lost – according to the occupiers’ estimates. #DefenceIntelligenceInforms" Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: The largest losses among the mobilised were suffered by:

the Tsentr (Centre) group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces: 21,710 soldiers;

the Zapad (West) group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces: 20,155 soldiers;

the Vostok (East) group of troops of the of the Russian Armed Forces: 16,770 soldiers;

the Yug (South) group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces: 16,465 soldiers;

the Dnepr (Dnipro) group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces: 10,449 soldiers;

Russian Armed Forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 10,120 soldiers;

the Sever (North) troop grouping of the Russian Armed Forces: 2,972 soldiers.

These estimates do not take into account the Russian losses among contractors, conscripts, mercenaries and other regular units.

