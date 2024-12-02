All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to Peace Summit, but Putin is not interested in peace

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 December 2024, 23:45
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to Peace Summit, but Putin is not interested in peace
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to the second Peace Summit, but Moscow will do all it can to undermine the Peace Formula and the summit itself. 

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Kyodo News

Quote: "Russia will do everything [it can], and there will be lots of different recommendations from various groups and countries to put an end to the existence of the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit. They're currently working on it. The important thing for us is that the document [outlining the Peace Formula – ed.] is ready, and we are awaiting the united position of all countries, as well as President Trump's response to this document following his inauguration. We will distribute this document to every country, both those who have backed the Formula and those who have not."

Advertisement:

Details: Kyiv "will be ready for next steps" only after it hears the response of other countries to the document.

Quote: "We will not give up our position. Russia should be at the second summit, as all of the leaders wanted. We will invite them, but... you will see that Russia will do everything it can to undermine the formula, to undermine the holding of the summit, and then to undermine its own ability to attend the second summit. It [Russia ed.] is not interested in ending the war; Putin is not interested in peace."

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Zelenskyy
Ukraine's losses far lower than reported in Western press – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking ways to protect 20 more strategic sites, air defence systems lacking
Zelenskyy says Russia should "eff off" at meeting with Scholz
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: