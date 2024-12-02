Zelenskyy: Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to Peace Summit, but Putin is not interested in peace

Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to the second Peace Summit, but Moscow will do all it can to undermine the Peace Formula and the summit itself.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Kyodo News

Quote: "Russia will do everything [it can], and there will be lots of different recommendations from various groups and countries to put an end to the existence of the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit. They're currently working on it. The important thing for us is that the document [outlining the Peace Formula – ed.] is ready, and we are awaiting the united position of all countries, as well as President Trump's response to this document following his inauguration. We will distribute this document to every country, both those who have backed the Formula and those who have not."

Details: Kyiv "will be ready for next steps" only after it hears the response of other countries to the document.

Quote: "We will not give up our position. Russia should be at the second summit, as all of the leaders wanted. We will invite them, but... you will see that Russia will do everything it can to undermine the formula, to undermine the holding of the summit, and then to undermine its own ability to attend the second summit. It [Russia – ed.] is not interested in ending the war; Putin is not interested in peace."

