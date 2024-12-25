All Sections
Kharkiv poet Oleksii Bezpaltsev killed in action

Mariia KabatsiiWednesday, 25 December 2024, 15:06
Kharkiv poet Oleksii Bezpaltsev killed in action
Oleksii Bezpaltsev. Photo: PEN Ukraine

Oleksii Bezpaltsev, a modernist poet and prose writer from Kharkiv, has been killed in action. He was 34.

Source: PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian NGO established to protect freedom of speech and authors' rights, on Facebook

Quote from a friend of Oleksii Bezpaltsev: "He was cheerful and full of energy. He always loved films, music, poetry, hardcore, drinking, and cycling. He was and [always] will be the best. The best President of Kharkiv, the King of Kharkiv hardcore and underground – Oleksii ‘Shliapa’ (The Hat) Bezpaltsev."

Details: Bezpaltsev was killed while performing a combat mission in Kharkiv Oblast. Before serving in the region, he fought on the Pokrovsk front.

For reference: Oleksii Bezpaltsev was a Kharkiv poet and prose writer remembered for his emotional speeches. During his lifetime, he published two collections of short stories. He took part in numerous literary slams, as reported by Chytomo, a professional media outlet about books and publishing in Ukraine and around the world.

Quote from Bukvoid, a Ukrainian book web portal: "Among Kharkiv's creative ‘youngsters’, among all these poets with strong voices, pathos and studenty (often teenage) writing, there are sometimes real talents, some of whom go far beyond the average literary evening. Bezpaltsev could claim to be one of those cool writers whose works touch upon serious, even eternal themes."

culture
