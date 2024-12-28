All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 28 December 2024, 18:33
Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports
Stock photo: Getty Images

On Saturday, 28 December, a number of Italian government websites and airports were subjected to a cyberattack, which was claimed by a pro-Russian hacker group.

Source: Italian cybersecurity agency, as reported by European Pravda, citing Reuters.

Details: In particular, the hackers attacked the website of the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Advertisement:

It is also noted that as a result of the cyberattack, a number of websites were temporarily disabled.

The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, stating that Italy's "Russophobes get a well deserved cyber response".

A spokesman for Italy's cybersecurity agency said it was likely that the DDoS attack could be linked to a pro-Russian group.

Advertisement:

The spokesperson said the agency provided rapid assistance to the institutions and firms that were targeted and that the effects of the attack were "mitigated" in less than two hours.

Background:

  • Romanian energy company Electrica, the country's largest, reported that it had suffered a cyber attack.
  • The UK government warned that Russia was ready to launch a "wave of cyberattacks" against the country and could "cut off power to millions of people".

Support UP or become our patron!

hackersItalyRussiacyber security
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
hackers
Russia's biggest cyber attack on Ukraine: Justice Ministry starts recovering state registers
Ukraine's State Special Communications Service does not confirm data leak following Russian cyberattack
Largest cyberattack on Ukraine's state registers was months in the making
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: