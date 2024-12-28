Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports

On Saturday, 28 December, a number of Italian government websites and airports were subjected to a cyberattack, which was claimed by a pro-Russian hacker group.

Source: Italian cybersecurity agency, as reported by European Pravda, citing Reuters.

Details: In particular, the hackers attacked the website of the Italian Foreign Ministry.

It is also noted that as a result of the cyberattack, a number of websites were temporarily disabled.

The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, stating that Italy's "Russophobes get a well deserved cyber response".

A spokesman for Italy's cybersecurity agency said it was likely that the DDoS attack could be linked to a pro-Russian group.

The spokesperson said the agency provided rapid assistance to the institutions and firms that were targeted and that the effects of the attack were "mitigated" in less than two hours.

Background:

Romanian energy company Electrica, the country's largest, reported that it had suffered a cyber attack.

The UK government warned that Russia was ready to launch a "wave of cyberattacks" against the country and could "cut off power to millions of people".

