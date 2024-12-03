All Sections
Ukraine's parliament legalises conditional non-repayment of US$50 billion from G7 and EU

Yaroslav Vinokurov, Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 3 December 2024, 15:28
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has adopted amendments to the Budget Code (bill No. 12232), introducing the concept of "contingent debt liabilities".

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Details: Roksolana Pidlasa, Head of the Budget Committee, explained that this initiative also applies to US$50 billion in non-repayable financial assistance from the G7 countries and the EU.

These funds will not be included in Ukraine's national debt. Under the proposed mechanism, Ukraine will only repay these funds if it receives reparations from Russia.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko would not have the authority to sign agreements for this assistance unless the Budget Code was amended.

Without such amendments, there could be serious challenges implementing the state budget in 2025, Pidlasa warned.

The adoption of the bill means the Ministry of Finance will soon be able to sign the first agreements to receive part of the US$50 billion package.

