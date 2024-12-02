New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

The Ministry for Ukrainian Unity recently announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be headed by Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Servant of the People faction

Quote: "Chernyshov is being considered as Minister for Ukrainian Unity. The faction will meet tomorrow [3 December]."

Details: According to another Ukrainska Pravda source, the faction meeting at which MPs must finalise the nomination of the future Minister for Ukrainian Unity will take place at 11:00. The nominee is very likely to be Chernyshov.

The decision on the ministerial appointment will be made by the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament). However, it is not yet known when the Parliamentary session will take place.

Another Ukrainska Pravda source in the majority party has reported that Alona Shkrum, an MP from the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) group who recently announced that she was stepping down, will serve as deputy to Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration.

First the parliament must approve Shkrum's declaration to resign her mandate, and then the Cabinet of Ministers will resolve to appoint her as Kuleba's deputy.

Background:

On 19 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a Ministry for Ukrainian Unity which, among other things, will focus on assisting Ukrainian citizens to return.

The President has declared that the minister will be nominated by the end of the year.

