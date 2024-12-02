All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

Anhelina Strashkulych, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 December 2024, 22:57
New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief
Oleksii Chernyshov. Photo: Chernyshov on Facebook

The Ministry for Ukrainian Unity recently announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be headed by Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Servant of the People faction

Quote: "Chernyshov is being considered as Minister for Ukrainian Unity. The faction will meet tomorrow [3 December]."

Advertisement:

Details: According to another Ukrainska Pravda source, the faction meeting at which MPs must finalise the nomination of the future Minister for Ukrainian Unity will take place at 11:00. The nominee is very likely to be Chernyshov.

The decision on the ministerial appointment will be made by the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament). However, it is not yet known when the Parliamentary session will take place.

Another Ukrainska Pravda source in the majority party has reported that Alona Shkrum, an MP from the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) group who recently announced that she was stepping down, will serve as deputy to Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration.

Advertisement:

First the parliament must approve Shkrum's declaration to resign her mandate, and then the Cabinet of Ministers will resolve to appoint her as Kuleba's deputy.

Background:

  • On 19 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a Ministry for Ukrainian Unity which, among other things, will focus on assisting Ukrainian citizens to return.
  • The President has declared that the minister will be nominated by the end of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Verkhovna RadaCabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine's Media Movement urges parliament to reject draft law threatening to pressure journalists
Ukrainian Parliament offers to lower age of mobilisation from 60 to 55
Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: