Ukrainians will be able to apply for reparations for Russian war crimes starting next year

Ukrainians will be entitled to seek reparations for Russia's war crimes beginning in 2025.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov stated that in the first half of 2025, the ministry intends to open all 45 categories of compensation applications for damage caused by Russia.

Quote: "We will add applications for reparations for those who were forced to flee their home, who were caused harm to their lives and health, who had their cars destroyed and suffered other kinds of damage," Fedorov said.

The minister also announced that information on destroyed housing had been collected in the relevant register since the beginning of April 2024. Most applications came from Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts.

"This is an important mechanism, and it serves as the foundation for future reparations. The more applications are filed, the greater the world's understanding of Russia's harm to Ukraine will be," Fedorov said.

Frontline warfare, artillery bombardment, aerial attacks, Russian occupation, and the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant were the most common causes of damage cited by the applicants.

Background: The Diia app, developed by Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, recently surpassed 21 million unique users, offering 24 documents and over 30 services.

