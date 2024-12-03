All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainians will be able to apply for reparations for Russian war crimes starting next year

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 3 December 2024, 17:41
Ukrainians will be able to apply for reparations for Russian war crimes starting next year
Stock photo: getty Images

Ukrainians will be entitled to seek reparations for Russia's war crimes beginning in 2025.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov stated that in the first half of 2025, the ministry intends to open all 45 categories of compensation applications for damage caused by Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will add applications for reparations for those who were forced to flee their home, who were caused harm to their lives and health, who had their cars destroyed and suffered other kinds of damage," Fedorov said.

The minister also announced that information on destroyed housing had been collected in the relevant register since the beginning of April 2024. Most applications came from Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts.

"This is an important mechanism, and it serves as the foundation for future reparations. The more applications are filed, the greater the world's understanding of Russia's harm to Ukraine will be," Fedorov said.

Advertisement:

Frontline warfare, artillery bombardment, aerial attacks, Russian occupation, and the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant were the most common causes of damage cited by the applicants.

Background: The Diia app, developed by Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, recently surpassed 21 million unique users, offering 24 documents and over 30 services.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of Digital Transformationreparations
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Ministry of Digital Transformation
Marriage service on Ukrainian Diia app makes TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 list
Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister calculates how much money was saved thanks to transparent drone procurement
Telegram mistakenly blocks official Ukrainian chatbots that help countering Russian aggression – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: