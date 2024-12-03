All Sections
Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 December 2024, 20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russia and Belarus plan to establish three training centres for joint military training.

Source: Henadz Lepeshka, Head of the Permanent Commission on National Security of the Belarusian House of Representatives, as reported by state agency BelTA

Details: Lepeshka said that a training centre will be set up in Hrodna Oblast in Belarus, while Russia will establish centres in the Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad oblasts. Personnel for these centres are currently being trained in military educational institutions in both countries.

Lepeshka also mentioned that three programmes in the defence sector began to be implemented in 2023. One programme focuses on strengthening border security, while the other two aim to improve infrastructure in Belarus and Russia to support the regional military grouping.

Additionally, the two countries have signed "over 160 agreements on joint military activities" for 2025.

The official highlighted that Belarusian and Russian air forces periodically conduct "joint patrols of the Union State's air borders in Belarusian airspace". He emphasised the importance of this practice, citing the longstanding presence of American strategic and tactical aviation in Polish and Baltic airspace near the Union State's borders.

Lepeshka asserted that all joint exercises with Russia are of an "exclusively defensive nature".

