South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 21:58
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has announced that martial law in the country will be lifted at a government meeting.
Details: President Yoon explained that martial law was declared "with the firm determination to protect the nation from anti-state forces" which, he said, aimed to "paralyse key state functions and disrupt the constitutional order of liberal democracy".
However, after a formal request from the National Assembly, the country's parliament, the government will proceed to revoke the measure.
Quote: "We will withdraw the troops and promptly approve the National Assembly's request during the Cabinet meeting to lift martial law."
Background:
- On Tuesday, 3 December, President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a state of emergency and martial law in South Korea. In a televised address to the nation, he stated that the move was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces".
- Yoon did not cite a specific threat from nuclear-armed North Korea, instead focusing on domestic political opponents.
- The National Assembly of South Korea voted on Wednesday to demand that President Yoon rescind the declaration of martial law.
